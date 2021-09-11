Abortion and voting laws in Texas have prompted relocation offers, and the majority of residents believe the state is on the wrong track.

Following the passage of a slew of stringent anti-abortion and voting-rights legislation in Texas, offers have been made to lure citizens and businesses away from the Lone Star State. Those gestures come as an increasing number of Texans believe their state is on the wrong track.

According to Bloomberg, Chicago is attempting to win away businesses and citizens turned off by the new legislation with a full-page ad planned to run in the Dallas Morning News on Sunday.

In a statement emailed to Bloomberg on Friday, Michael Fassnacht, CEO of World Business Chicago, a public-private economic development organization for the Second Place, stated, “We feel that the values of the city you are doing business in matters more than ever before.”

Connecticut has made efforts to attract Texas firms and workers in addition to Chicago. Connecticut Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont issued a video statement on Friday encouraging corporations that may relocate to his state.

Despite the fact that he did not specifically mention Texas or any Texas lawmaker, the message was apparent. The film was also labeled as “a message to all businesses in states that are restricting women’s rights and aren’t putting families first with their policies,” according to the tweet that accompanied it.

In the video, Lamont says, “We don’t have oil and natural gas, but we have one of the most productive, best-trained, most innovative workforces in the world.”

A message to all businesses in states that restrict women’s rights and don’t prioritize families in their policies. pic.twitter.com/xSF8hUA3vA

September 10, 2021 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont)

Aside from city and state governments, some firms are stepping up to assist Texas employees who are considering relocating to another state. According to a Slack post provided by Salesforce on Friday, the firm has stated that it will assist employees and their families with relocating elsewhere, while not expressly taking a position on the Texas anti-abortion statute in question.

According to CNBC, Salesforce wrote in the statement, “These are highly personal concerns that directly effect many of us – especially women.” “We acknowledge and appreciate the fact that we all have deeply held and differing viewpoints. We, as a corporation, support everyone. This is a condensed version of the information.