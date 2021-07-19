Abdul Latif Nasser: Who Is He? Joe Biden is the first Guantánamo Bay detainee to be released.

The Biden administration repatriated the first detainee from Guantánamo Bay on Monday, a Moroccan man who had been held in the notorious jail for nearly two decades without trial.

The release of Abdul Latif Nasser, 56, as first reported by the New York Times, was President Biden’s first step toward reducing the prison population, following in the footsteps of his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama.

Nasser, 56, was held indefinitely as a law-of-war inmate in the armed fight against terrorist organisation al Qaeda at Guantánamo Bay without prosecution for 19 years. Many of the inmates in the facility are held without charge.

Nasser, according to Pentagon officials, was a former Taliban soldier who fought invading US forces in the Tora Bora mountains in late 2001.

He was apprehended by Pakistani agents the following year and has been imprisoned off the coast of Cuba since 2002.

Nasser was born on March 4, 1965, in Casablanca, Morocco, according to a Pentagon report published in 2008.

“It is estimated that if detainees are freed without rehabilitation, tight monitoring, and the resources and desire to successfully reintegrate into society as law-abiding citizens, they will seek out past acquaintances and reengage in hostilities and extremist support activities at home and abroad. Detainee has made statements supporting violent terrorist activity since being transferred to JTF-GTMO. The detainee has attacked US employees and made parallels to the 9/11 attacks in his threats, according to the document.

Nasser, according to the memo, is a member of the al Qaeda military committee, which is subservient to the al Qaeda Shura Council, and has been in direct contact with Osama Bin Laden, the terror group’s deceased leader, since 1993. Nasser allegedly met with bin Laden in 1995 and trained at al Qaeda camps, where he was purportedly taught how to use bombs and poisons, according to US intelligence authorities.

Nasser is “probably a former Libyan Islamic Fighting Group member,” according to the dossier, and he continued to conceal information of strategic worth for US intelligence. He was classified as a high threat in the document.

Nasser, on the other hand, told an interagency review panel in 2016 through a spokesperson that he “truly regrets” his previous acts. He was cleared for shortly after that. This is a condensed version of the information.