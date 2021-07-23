Abby Finkenauer, an ex-congresswoman, is running for Chuck Grassley’s Iowa Senate seat.

According to the Associated Press, Abby Finkenauer, a 32-year-old former congresswoman, is running as a Democrat for Republican Chuck Grassley’s U.S. Senate seat in Iowa.

Grassley has claimed that he will announce whether or not he would seek re-election in November, despite the fact that he has been in contact with campaign aides and had $2.5 million in election funds set aside by the end of June.

If elected, Finkenauer would be a stark contrast to Grassley, who began sitting in the Senate eight years before she was born at the age of 87. According to the Associated Press, she intends to appeal to the increasingly conservative state by drawing on her experience as a blue-collar worker.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Finkenauer said, “I’m running… to make sure that Iowans and, quite frankly, our country have someone sitting in the United States Senate representing them and working for them every day who genuinely [understands]working families.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Despite losing her House seat after one term in 2020, Finkenauer remains a fresh face in the Iowa Democratic Party, which has struggled to develop a new generation of candidates for statewide office. She and 38-year-old Democrat Dave Muhlbauer, a farmer who has already launched his candidacy for Grassley’s seat, are hopeful that Grassley’s dwindling poll ratings would present an opportunity to resurrect a once-diverse sector of the party’s electorate: rural voters.

Grassley would be the favorite to win reelection, despite declining job approval over the last decade, and faces a notional primary opponent in state Sen. Jim Carlin. Democrats have lost ground in the once-battleground state, according to state and local leaders, particularly in the industrial river towns they once claimed as bastions, such as Finkenauer’s former northeast Iowa seat.

In both 2016 and 2020, Republican Donald Trump easily carried the state.

Finkenauer accused Grassley of being too loyal to Trump, noting his near-silence on Trump’s unsubstantiated accusations of widespread election fraud prior to the Jan. 6 uprising.

“It’s really frustrating that he didn’t call out those lies when they were happening in our state, when they were happening around the country,” Finkenauer said.

Trump's claims of electoral fraud in the election that he lost to Joe Biden were false.