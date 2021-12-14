‘Abandoned Buildings’ in Michael Jackson’s Eerie Hometown Now ‘Left to Rot’ are explored by a man.

In a series of breathtaking images, a guy has captured the gloomy city of Gary, Indiana, with Michael Jackson’s hometown now a shadow of its former splendour.

The town, which was founded in 1906, was dubbed “Magic City” during its heyday at the turn of the century.

Jackson, without a doubt the town’s most famous son, was born there in 1958 and grew up in the two-bedroom family house with his siblings before becoming renowned as a member of the Jackson 5.

Later, the family relocated to Los Angeles to seek a career in music. The town, on the other hand, hasn’t forgotten the star, who died in 2009, with his family house being preserved and others paying respect informally.

According to urban photographer Matt Sloniker, Jackson’s school, the Garnett Elementary School, now has a mural dedicated to him.

The star is depicted in the graffiti wearing his classic black suit and white tie, which he wore to the 1995 VMAs.

Sloniker spent two days exploring the town’s desolate areas, posting videos to his TikTok page @decayingmatt and Instagram account @decayingmidwest.

“The feeling was quite spooky and lifeless,” Sloniker, whose website says he’s from Wisconsin, told The Washington Newsday.

<![endif]—><![endif]—><![endif]—>