Aaron Rodgers says vaccinations are too political, but his views have shifted since Biden took office.

Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, said on Friday that the COVID-19 vaccine debate has become too political, and he chastised individuals who altered their minds about the vaccine once President Joe Biden assumed office.

Rodgers discussed his decision not to get vaccinated against the coronavirus during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, saying that discussing the COVID-19 vaccination is “so political.”

Rodgers stated, “Health should not be a political issue.”

During the discussion, Rodgers went on to address how some were skeptical of former President Donald Trump’s decision to recommend ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine instead of the COVID-19 vaccination when he was in office.

“We all should have been a little apprehensive in general,” Rodgers added. “What did the left say in 2020 when Trump was touting these vaccines that were coming so quickly?” And I’m referring to everyone on the left. ‘Don’t trust a vaccine, don’t receive the vaccine, the vaccine will kill you.’ Rodgers went on, “What happens after that?” When Biden wins, everything changes…isn’t this s*** about health, not politics?” “I’m going to think about what’s best for my own health critically.” I’m not passing judgment on anyone else. ‘You shouldn’t do this, you shouldn’t do that,’ I’m not saying. Rodgers continued, “I’m making a decision based on what’s best for me and my health.”

The Packers reported earlier this week that Rodgers had been placed on the COVID-19 list after contracting the illness. Rodgers previously claimed to be “immunized,” but in a recent interview with Pat McAfee, he revealed that he is allergic to something in the mRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) vaccinations, prompting him to seek his own treatment.

Rodgers also discussed the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination, but had reservations about receiving it due to past reports of it causing blood clots.

Rodgers said of the criticism he’s gotten since getting the new coronavirus, “I recognize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now.” “I really believe in bodily autonomy and the right to make decisions about your body without having to bow to some awakened culture or mad bunch of people who say you have to.” This is a condensed version of the information.