Aaron Rodgers declines a contract with the Green Bay Packers that would have made him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

In a tweet on Tuesday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said, “The Packers offered Aaron Rodgers a two-year contract extension this off-season that would have committed him to Green Bay for five more seasons and made him the highest-paid QB and athlete in sport.” “Rodgers turned down the offer, proving it isn’t all about the money.”

July 20, 2021 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter)

When Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year agreement worth $503 million in 2020, he became the highest-paid NFL player. While Schefter did not say how much money Rodgers turned down from the Packers, his sources indicated it would have put him ahead of Mahomes as the highest-paid player in the league.

Rodgers is under contract with the Packers for the next three years, but he has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the organization’s leadership, and sources told Schefter in April that the reigning NFL MVP did not want to return in 2021.

The Packers selected quarterback Jordan Love with a first-round draft pick in 2020, sparking speculation about Rodgers’ future with the organization. Rodgers debunked the reports in a May interview with ESPN’s SportsCenter, saying that his problems with the Packers were about “character” and “culture.”

“Look, it’s never been about the draft pick, drafting Jordan in my situation,” Rodgers said. “I adore Jordan; he’s a fantastic young man. [At] work, we’ve had a lot of fun together. I adore the coaching staff, my teammates, and the Green Bay fan base. It has been a wonderful 16 years. It’s all about a philosophy, and it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that it’s the people who keep the machine running. It’s all about the character, the culture, and doing things the correct way.

