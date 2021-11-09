Aaron Rodgers claims full responsibility for anyone who has been’misled’ by his comments.

Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, stated on Tuesday that he accepts “full responsibility” for anyone who was “misled” by his previous comments about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I made some comments that some may have felt were deceptive, and I take full responsibility for those comments,” Rodgers stated during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show podcast.

Rodgers’ comments came only days after he appeared on Pat McAfee’s show to discuss his decision not to undergo the COVID-19 vaccine. Rodgers, who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, previously stated that he was allergic to an element in the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna), prompting him to devise his own therapeutic strategy to tackle the virus.

“To my knowledge, there has been zero long-term studies around sterility or fertility issues around the vaccines, so that definitely was something that I was worried about,” Rodgers said in a previous interview, adding, “To my knowledge, there has been zero long-term studies around sterility or fertility issues around the vaccines, so that definitely was something that I was worried about.”

Many others, including respected analyst Stephen A. Smith and famed radio presenter Howard Stern, blasted Rodgers shortly after his interview last week.

Rodgers stated on Tuesday’s podcast that while he is aware of the criticism, he is not “spending time reading stuff that are out there.”

“I appreciate that because we’re talking about public health, this issue in general is really charged for a lot of people,” Rodgers remarked. “I made a decision that was in my best interests after speaking with my doctors, and I recognize that not everyone will agree with me. However, I appreciate everyone’s viewpoint.” This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.