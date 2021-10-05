A Wyoming hunter kills the grizzly bear that attacked him, and the cubs are put down.

The hunter, who has not been identified, was tracking elk with a companion near Cody, Wyoming, on Saturday morning when he was mauled by an adult female grizzly bear.

At the time of the occurrence, the bear was with its two cubs, and the hunter was said to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The hunter and his hunting buddy killed an adult grizzly bear.

The two cubs were exterminated by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in collaboration with the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

Dan Smith, Wyoming Game and Fish’s Cody Regional Wildlife Supervisor, said, “The safety of outdoor recreationists is always at the forefront of our minds.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured person, and we wish him a healthy and rapid recovery.”

The US Fish and Wildlife Service’s Dan Coil stated, “The Service sends our prayers to the injured individual as he heals.”

“The Service collaborates with states to manage grizzly bears in bear country, and we applaud Wyoming Game and Fish’s quick response.”

The US Fish and Wildlife Service, which is leading an inquiry into the incident, has been notified by this website.

Adult female grizzly bears weigh 250-350 pounds, while males can weigh up to 600 pounds, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

They can also travel at up to 35 miles per hour over short distances.

Under the federal Endangered Species Act, grizzly bears in Wyoming and the lower 48 states are protected as vulnerable species, and it is prohibited to damage, harass, or kill them unless in self-defense or the defense of others.

Despite the fact that people are advised not to approach bears, a US Fish and Wildlife Service investigation into a fatal grizzly attack in April found that “more people are encountering grizzly bears” in their natural habitat, and that these encounters “can and have resulted in human injuries or death.”

Carl Mock, a 40-year-old man who died after being attacked by a grizzly near Baker’s Hole Campground in Montana, was the subject of the study.

The bear is thought to have been defending a moose carcass found nearby.

A California woman was mauled and murdered by a grizzly bear at a campground in western Montana in July,