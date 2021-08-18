A World War II veteran celebrates his 100th birthday by jumping out of a plane.

A World War II veteran decided to mark his 100th birthday by leaping out of an airplane.

On Sunday, Thomas Rice, a World War II paratrooper, did a tandem parachute jump in Coronado, California. Rice and a member of Skydive Palatka jumped from the Commemorative Air Force’s (CAF) D-Day Squadron C-53 D-Day Doll, Rice’s favorite aircraft, according to Fox 35 News.

Rice told Fox 5 San Diego, “It’s astounding what you can see from up there.” “Up there, we do a lot of maneuvering. That was a great time.”

Rice’s triumphant landing on the beach in front of the Hotel del Coronado drew cheers from the crowd. “Happy 100th birthday Tom Rice,” according to video from the occasion, was inscribed in the sand near where he landed.

Rice was a member of the 101st Airborne Division’s 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, according to the World War II Airborne Demonstration Team. 4 News Before leaping into Normandy in 1944 as part of Operation Overlord, more generally known as D-Day, Jax served as a platoon sergeant and commanded 12 paratroopers, according to Jax.

Of course, D-Day was a watershed moment in the war, since Germany surrendered less than a year later.

Rice parachuted into Holland three months after landing on the beaches of Normandy and later served at Bagstone, where he was wounded. He recovered and re-joined his battalion to help end the war, however, as a determined serviceman.

In a Facebook post honoring Rice, the Airborne Demonstration Team wrote, “He managed to get back just in time for the capture of Hitler’s Eagles Nest and seeing the end of the war.”

Rice went on to receive a degree from San Diego State University after the war and spent 44 years teaching history and social sciences in the state of California. “Trial by Combat: A Paratrooper of the 101st Airborne Division Remembers the 1944 Battle of Normandy,” was his memoir.

Rice’s jump from a plane on Sunday isn’t the first time he’s done so in recent years.

Rice’s centenary birthday celebration was coordinated by Operation Call-To-Service. This is a condensed version of the information.