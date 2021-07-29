A worker at a theme park was fired after receiving a ‘Black N****’ receipt note.

After printing a racial slur on a Black customer’s receipt, an employee at a children’s amusement park in Georgia was dismissed.

On Wednesday, @iamsirblack, an Instagram user with the account @iamsirblack, shared a photo of the receipt on the social media platform. On Saturday, the words “Black n****” were scrawled on the receipt of a food and beverage order from Urban Air Snellville in Gwinnett County.

“It took a minute for this to sink in. But let’s get started. We had a family outing this past Saturday (7/24/2021), which we believed would have been a terrific time to have fun with family,” the user stated in the description. “Instead, it turned out to be a shocking act of defiance!”

