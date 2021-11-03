A woman’s TikTok video accusing her fiancé of setting fire to her home has been viewed nearly 3 million times.

Last week, a woman claimed in a frightening video on TikTok that her fiancé set fire to her home after she attempted to quit their relationship. The video has now gone popular on the platform, with 2.9 million views, 770,000 likes, and tens of thousands of supporting comments as of this writing.

TikToker @ queen e 88 began her video with an onscreen text that reads, “I told my fiancé I was exhausted.” “I’m tired of being abused mentally and emotionally.” “He set fire to MY house,” she continued. “Where HIS daughter rests,” says the narrator. The video then cuts to the inside of a house, which appears to have been seriously destroyed by smoke and fire (probably the TikToker’s). The walls, for example, appear blackened and burnt, while the floors are covered in soot, ash, and garbage. Meanwhile, off-camera, a woman’s voice can be heard sobbing.

@ queen e 88 followed up with a video that included photos of her alleged fiancé as well as arrest information.

The woman’s 38-year-old fiancé was arrested on domestic abuse charges after the incident, according to police records released to The Washington Newsday by Florida’s Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The department’s public information officer also stated that the suspect was not charged with arson. Rather, the Florida state fire marshal charged him with arson.

First-degree arson convictions in Florida can result in “up to 30 years in jail and a $10,000 fine, plus restitution for the burned property,” according to Goldman Wetzel, a criminal defense company in St. Petersburg.

The fire marshal has been contacted by Washington Newsday for more information about the suspect.

After watching @ queen e 88’s two videos, viewers were taken aback, especially since the residence was not only his ex’s, but also his daughter’s. The parent received a lot of support and guidance from the commenters.

“Imagine being the type of man who burns down a house where his child sleeps,” @rebelvancex wrote. “It makes no difference what the reason is. This individual. Set fire to it. To a residence. He has a child. Is a resident.” @daimeli89 advised, “Try to have all parental rights taken away from him as well.”

@ayyfizzy echoed: "Do not return your gaze. Disconnect all lines of communication." Others dubbed the suspect a "monster," believing that "attempted murder" should have been added to his list of crimes. The TikToker started a GoFundMe page to help after the incident.