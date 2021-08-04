A woman’s matted hair, which hasn’t been brushed in three years, is transformed by a hairdresser.

After a woman didn’t brush her hair for three years, a hairdresser said it took three days to disentangle a gigantic hairball.

Hadassa, who owns the Love 518 salon in Miami, Florida, revealed the state of her hair in a video posted to her TikTok channel on Tuesday.

It had gotten “severely” matted after being ignored for so long, but Hadassa diligently worked for hours each day to restore the woman’s locks.

“You never know what someone is going through,” Hadassa said in the video. Kindness is important. Always.”

“This lady has been through a lot of grief and trauma,” he continued. She’s a survivor in every sense of the word. It’s not just about untangling; it’s about healing as well.”

While wearing a mask to protect her client’s identity, Hadassa shows off her hair, which has a large hairball in the back and is quite tangle-free on top.

Hadassa starts with a “hair detox,” then digs in with a rat-tail comb, trying to separate individual strands with the thin end. In a different video, she said that she uses this instrument because combs can’t always get through the hair.

On the first day of work, Hadassa meticulously sought to separate as much as she could. The customer came back in the chair the next day, this time with pigtails emanating from the mass where Hadassa appears to have sectioned off hair she’d managed to release.

On the third day, she attacks the hairball with her rat-tail comb while filming liberated strands that appear crimped, with the on-screen caption explaining: “Different texture owing to it being matted.”

“Look at the texture of it, it’s a whole other texture,” she says in the background. The hairball is “holding on by a thread” as she nears the finish, as the captions added: “A large hairball with matted hair.”

Hadssa finally asks the client, “Are you ready?” as she snips the last strands keeping it together, saying, “Finally, we are free.”

“She asked if I’m taking Tod home with me,” Hadassa recounts of the client, who named the clumps Tod and Tom.

“Tod is being thrown away. He and his cousin have to leave. He and he alone. This is a condensed version of the information.