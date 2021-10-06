A woman’s lip is bitten by a spider, leaving her hospitalized and hallucinating.

A woman from Virginia who was bitten in the face by a brown recluse spider has spoken up about being hospitalized and hallucinating as a result of the incident.

Sherri Maddox was kayaking along the Staunton River in Virginia when she was bitten on the top lip.

At first, Maddox didn’t think much of the bite. She went to an emergency center on the second day to acquire some antibiotics. According to local Virginia news channel Fox 8 WFXR, by the third she was becoming concerned.

“I thought I was going to die, you know, it was a lot of pain,” Maddox told the outlet.

Doctors determined that the kayaker had been bitten by a brown recluse spider a few days after the bite.

According to the University of Kentucky (UKY) College of Agriculture, brown recluse spiders can be found throughout the south-central and midwestern United States.

Although spiders are less prevalent than popular belief and bites are uncommon, the venom can be deadly, according to the university.

While the spider bite may be painless at first, the affected area may grow red and swollen after a few hours.

According to UKY, this usually heals in three weeks without major complications, but in some cases, the venom damages adjacent tissue, resulting in a necrotic lesion. A dry, blue patch of skin with a center blister is a common symptom.

According to Healthline, severe response symptoms include fever, chills, disorientation, rash, and vomiting. Children, the elderly, and persons with impaired immune systems are more likely to have severe reactions.

UKY states that people who are bitten by a brown recluse spider should apply ice, elevate the area, and seek medical attention.

Maddox was thankful for the medical attention she got. She told Fox 8 she was admitted to a hospital in Bedford and that she even hallucinated on and off for five days of her hospitalization. She said she kept thinking that she was at a family member’s home before realizing she was in hospital.

She said she “thought it was because of the pain meds they gave me, but I heard from several different people that that’s what the spider venom does.”

The Washington Newsday was unable to confirm whether or not this is the case, though hallucinations have been recorded in the past.