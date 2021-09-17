A woman’s ex-list boyfriend’s of rules has sparked a debate about toxic relationships.

A lady alleges her now-ex-boyfriend gave her a list of conditions when she departed for college, including avoiding being within 25 feet of another male.

Carolyn posted a video to her TikTok account, @ccarollynn, in which she said, “I wish I was joking,” as she went through each of the 11 directives, igniting a discussion about toxic relationships.

She stated that the list was given to her as she went to pursue her studies, although she did not specify where she received it. “Before I left for college, I thought it would be amusing to read the guidelines my crazy, controlling ex-boyfriend handed me,” she explained.

She gives a snapshot of the conversation in the video, which shows her ex is labeled in her phone as “mistake,” although she initially replied back “wtf.”

Carolyn has a set of rules. Keep your eyes peeled.

After you’ve finished reading this, don’t forget about me.

Never forget to keep your life360 find my iPhone or Snap location app turned on.

Pass all of your outfits by me and my mother for approval.

Keep a distance of at least 25 feet between you and the boys.

There will be no alcohol consumed.

There will be no crop tops or apparel that is too tight.

Every night, by 9 p.m., be in your dorm and facetime me so I know you’re alone.

There will be no frat parties, house parties, or dorm parties.

There will be no dressing up in the clothes of other boys.

There will be no comparing hand sizes with other lads, embracing, kissing, or anything else.

Keep the ring I gave you on your finger at all times.

“So for one, he placed ‘pay attention’ in all caps,” she explains of the first phrase, which sets the tone for the entire message. Carolyn responds to her ex’s insistence that she not ignore him by saying, “You already know the outcome if you put that.”

“I don’t see what you or your mother have to do with what I wear, thanks,” she says of her fashion choices. Carolyn remarked, “I guess I just don’t go to classes with boys or boy professors anymore, sorry dropping out,” in response to the ludicrous suggestion that she keep 25 feet away.

She calculated that not attending any parties would equal “no college experience,” and she apologized to her brother for all the clothes she had taken from him.

Her video, which this website witnessed but no longer has access to, has received over 3.4 million views. This is a condensed version of the information.