A woman’s date sends a ‘Red Flag’ text to his friend by mistake.

After revealing texts she supposedly received from a guy she was about to go on a first date with, a TikToker became viral. The video, which was posted on Sunday, has received over 3.9 million views.

Molly Hair, also known as @mollyhair on TikTok, said she received a text message while on her way to a first date. The video’s caption read, “Chivalry is alive.” “#Firstdatefail.” The phrase said, “Waiting on this c**t.” “I took a sprinkle of self-assurance.” With a facepalm emoji, the guy quickly answered, “omg I was joking with a buddy I’m just going to leave.”

Hair displays the rest of the text exchange between her and the date in a follow-up video, which also went viral and has over 1.5 million views.

“What? “Are you the c**t?” she texted back.

“Omg, I don’t think that at all,” the man responded, “I simply joke too much.” “Just to say it, I say s**t like that.” He also stated that he would “totally understand” if the situation ended. Hair responded that she wasn’t “comfortable meeting anymore” and that she doesn’t think it’s OK to “call women that, even as a joke.” She also stated that she considers anything to be a “red flag.” The term “red flag” has swiftly evolved to mean a warning of impending peril. Some people use the term to describe personality qualities or situations that they don’t like. Red flag emojis have also become a Twitter joke, with firms using them to draw attention to themselves.

Some speculate that the “red flag” movement was started by Black Twitter users who used it to describe awkward dating situations or traits to avoid in potential relationships.

Twitter (@Twitter): “I’m not on Twitter.” 12th of October, 2021 Hair later explained in a follow-up video that she received the initial text while parking her car and getting ready to walk inside. She stated that she was initially perplexed, but after realizing he was referring to her, she opted to drive away.

“He tried to phone me, but I didn’t answer,” she explained. “As a result, he continued to try to contact me. I was definitely a little too friendly in there. This is a condensed version of the information.