A woman with COVID who spent a month in the hospital has over $1 million in medical bills.

After being hospitalized with COVID-19, a woman from Arkansas said she was left with a nearly seven-figure medical bill, adding weight to pleas for people to get vaccinated.

Shenita Russie, a 42-year-old mobile respiratory therapist, worked in Boston during the start of the pandemic to assist COVID patients. She contracted the virus and spent a month in the hospital, where she was placed in a medically induced coma.

She returned to Little Rock to be with her family, but she still needed assistance dealing with the disease’s affects.

“How about the bills?” “They are incredible,” she told THV11, “I mean, just for how sick I was on life support, it was close to a million dollars.”

She claimed she was still receiving large bills for the aftercare, which included specialist assistance in relearning how to walk and cardiology appointments.

Her worker’s compensation served as insurance, but she was still owed money by The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Baptist Health, and the invoices are still outstanding.

Despite the fact that she was diagnosed with the condition before a vaccination was available, she told THV11 that people should consider being vaccinated to avoid being in her situation.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, there have been regular reports of staggering COVID treatment costs, such as Michael Flor’s revelation that he received a $1.1 million hospital bill for a stay at the Swedish Medical Center in Issaquah, Washington, that was spread over 181 pages.

The Seattle Times reported in June 2020 that the stay spanned 62 days in an intensive care unit (ICU) and weeks in an induced coma, with insurance, including Medicare, covering the “vast majority” of costs.

Medical costs, on the other hand, are fueling the vaccination campaign, especially because Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stated that unvaccinated Americans account for “nearly all recent COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.”

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) claimed last week that the expense of treating unvaccinated persons would be covered by those who have the COVID-19 vaccine.

His remark came in reaction to a video posted on Twitter by Scott Roe, who said that despite being hospitalized due to COVID-19, he would still not obtain a. This is a condensed version of the information.