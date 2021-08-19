A woman with albinism demonstrates what a colorless eye looks like in real life.

A woman with albinism has revealed what a colorless eye looks like in real life, and it’s violet most of the time.

Kayla Ludlow, who is legally blind, has been posting videos on social media that explain various elements of her illness. She didn’t have any pigment when she was born.

Ludlow’s instructional videos about her eyes and hair, the most recent of which she uploaded earlier this month, have acquired a sizable following on TikTok.

“Want to see what a colorless eye looks like?” she asked in her most popular video, which can be seen here, which has over five million views.

She focuses on her crimson eye, which is surrounded by white eyelashes. In the comments, Ludlow explained the color’s origins, writing, “Just so everyone knows, I’m albino and the red is light bouncing off the blood vessels… The majority of the time, they just appear purple.”

“In my last video, I shone a really strong light into my eyes, and they seemed red,” she explained in a follow-up clip. As you can see, they don’t always look like that; they normally have a violet or pink, and occasionally blue, tinge to them. So my eyes are truly colorless; the hue depends on how the light reaches them.

“And the last video was red because the light reflected off the blood vessels at the rear of the eye. Albinism is the condition that causes me to have no color in my hair, skin, or eyes.”

Albinism is an inherited disorder in which the production of melanin, the pigment that gives hair, skin, and eyes their color, is disrupted.

“People with albinism have a reduced amount of melanin, or no melanin at all,” according to the NHS website. This might have an impact on their appearance as well as their vision.

Albino people typically have white or very light blonde hair, while some have brown or ginger hair as well. The exact color is determined by the amount of melanin produced by their bodies.

“Albinism is also characterized by very pale skin that burns readily in the sun and does not normally tan. Eye issues can be caused by a lack of melanin. This is due to the fact that melanin is involved in the development of the thin layer of the retina. This is a condensed version of the information.