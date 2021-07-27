A woman was killed in a bizarre skydiving accident, prompting an investigation.

In a Facebook post, her brother claimed that a woman who died in a skydiving accident “was doing the things she loved to do.”

According to state police, Karen Bernard, 59, of Wildwood, Florida, was skydiving in upstate New York when her parachute allegedly malfunctioned.

At around 9 a.m. on Saturday, she was skydiving near County Highway 34 in the town of Westford when tragedy struck.

According to a preliminary inquiry, “it appears she had a problem with her parachute” after jumping out of a plane, according to New York State Police. It went on to say, “The inquiry is ongoing.”

“It is with a sad heart that I must notify you, her family and friends that Karen lost on Saturday July 24th in a skydiving related accident,” her brother, Terry, said on Facebook in an announcement that went viral.

“Please refrain from asking any questions at this time because we don’t have any answers,” the message added, adding, “she was doing the things she loved to do.”

The message continued, “We’re all fairly numb and in disbelief.”

People expressed their condolences beneath the message. One user said, “Sorry for your loss, My condolences to you and your family.” Another said, “RIP, Prayers for family and friends.”

“RIP. May we all be able to do what we enjoy every day. Another post said, “God bless.” “Please accept my heartfelt sympathies for you and your family. Another person wrote, “Relax Karen.”

For more information, this website has contacted the New York State Police.

While skydiving accidents are uncommon, a few prominent events have occurred in the past year.

Carl Daugherty, a prominent skydiver with over 20,000 jumps under his belt, perished in a bizarre mid-air accident with another person in DeLand, Florida, in May.

Witnesses said the 76-year-old collided with the other skydiver after both parachutes had released. The other skydiver was able to regain control, but Daugherty was unable, and landed in the DeLand Municipal Airport parking lot in Volusia County.

Sabrina Call, 57, of Watsonville, California, perished in April when her primary and reserve parachute snagged.

Jeanna Renee Triplicata, an 18-year-old high school graduate, died in a tandem skydiving with her instructor in Upson County, Georgia, in July 2020, while she attempted to. This is a condensed version of the information.