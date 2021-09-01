A woman was apprehended with a fake COVID vaccination card with the word “Maderna” written on it.

According to reports, an Illinois lady was detained in Hawaii for allegedly submitting a forged vaccine card on which the name of the vaccination she claimed to have gotten was misspelled.

According to Hawaii News Now, Hawaiian investigators were tipped off that Chloe Mrozak, 24, of Oak Lawn, may have uploaded the false document under the state’s Safe Travels Program in order to circumvent traveler quarantine rules.

Travelers to Hawaii must show proof of vaccination or negative findings from a coronavirus test done no more than three days before departure to avoid a 10-day quarantine.

However, Mrozak’s handwriting on his card, which he received on August 23, 2021, sparked doubts, as the vaccination Moderna was misspelled as “Maderna.”

The card also stated that the vaccine was given in Delaware, but detectives discovered that there was no record of her receiving the shot in the state.

Mrozak could not be found since she had given the wrong hotel reservation information. However, she was caught when she returned to fly out of Daniel K. Inouye international Airport airport last Saturday.

According to court documents, she told officers that she had her vaccination from her doctor, contradicting the card’s claim that it was given by the National Guard.

She was arrested and charged with fabricating vaccination records, a minor infraction for which she is being held on a $2,000 bond. According to the magazine, the woman she was traveling with was not arrested.

