A woman uses a plane to launch a rescue mission, saving 27 puppies from a “kill shelter.”

A woman flew an aircraft rescue operation to save 27 pups from an Alabama “kill shelter.”

Cassandra Dianna Marie was one of the passengers on a Cessna flight from Enterprise to Orlando, Florida.

Marie documented the 40-minute journey across state lines with a series of clips on her TikTok account @cassventures. The cottage was filmed to be full of dogs, including a few puppies dozing on her knees.

“Rescue flight!” read the description on the video, which was posted on Thursday. “Every puppy has been adopted.”

Marie responded to queries in the comments and published follow-up videos, resulting in over 11 million views.

The original footage depicts mutts of various shapes and sizes snoozing, sitting on various laps, crawling over one another, and gazing out the window.

As Marie disclosed that they measured their luggage by weight and left anything non-essential behind, the numerous dogs crawl over the rescuers, who are scarcely visible beneath a mass of fur.

“We went by weight,” says the narrator. Every pound is crucial. She added, “We even left our waterways.”

“An overcrowded high kill facility in Alabama,” she wrote, elaborating on where they were rescued from.

She confirmed that all of the dogs, who were largely mixed breeds, had been adopted, and that the large German shepherd in the back was “training to be a police dog.”

“They weren’t nervous at all!” Marie remarked, claiming the flight went as smoothly as possible. To be honest, I’m overjoyed to have everyone’s attention.”

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.