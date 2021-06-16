The Washington Newsday

A woman takes a photo every day for six months to document her weight loss transformation.

A woman has shared her incredible six-month weight loss transformation online after taking a photo every day for six months. Lucy Previtera, a native of New Jersey, started losing weight in November and had lost 35 pounds by April.

When she began her transformation at the end of last year, Previtera, who stands 4 feet 11 inches tall, revealed she was in a “dark place.” She posed in front of a calendar, ticking off the days of the week, in the same outfit, a maroon bikini, for her daily photoshoot. Previtera made a montage out of all of the photos and shared it on TikTok earlier this month, as well as posting her before-and-after photos on Instagram. “The first photo was taken on November 1st, 2020, and the second photo was taken on April 11th, 2021,” she explained. The most important lesson I’ve learned is that no matter what happens, time will pass. So, are you going to make the most of your time, or will you wish you had started today six months from now? I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately, which is why photographing and filming is SO IMPORTANT.

@gritttfitthank you @hunter_hobbs for this idea 🙂 #weightloss #transformation #fyp #loseweight #foryou #workout

She revealed her "hack" for staying on track in a separate video, saying, "I view going to the gym as a daily duty, and what I mean by that is, I can't go to sleep until I brush my teeth, shower, and go to the gym." " I approach going to the gym as if it were any other activity."Doing so keeps me accountable and dedicated; it's not about motivation at all; it's about commitment." So, if you can start seeing the gym in this light, your priorities will shift and you will realize you have a lot more.

