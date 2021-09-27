A woman shares a menu from an Illinois bakery that first opened its doors in 1897.

A woman provided the menu from her great-bakery grandfather’s in Illinois, which initially opened its doors in 1897.

Deanna Falchook is exploring her family’s history while rebuilding her 160-year-old family home in Mendota.

Falchook, who is documenting her travels on Instagram and TikTok, posted a video of herself at her great-long-gone grandfather’s cafe in town.

She posted the menu as she glanced inside, along with photos of the restaurant in its prime and historical images.

“This is an abandoned bakery that is over 130 years old and it used to belong to my great-grandfather,” she said in a video posted to her TikTok account, @meetmeinmendota, on Sunday.

“My great-grandfather had a restaurant called Mauer & Zapf from 1897 to 1941. I was able to take a quick peek inside.

“Oysters and seasoned steaks, chops, liver, vegetables, and relishes were on the menu, but their specialty was rye bread. He also prepared ice cream from scratch. My grandmother worked there as a waitress, and it was there that she met my grandfather.”

The mother uploaded photos of an old menu that promised a variety of sandwich fillings for 5c or 10c, fried ham for 10c, ham and egg for 15c, and egg and cheese for 10c each. A hamburger, pork chop, steak, roast pork, or roast beef are also options.

It also provided a large assortment of cereals, including bowls of corn flakes, oatmeal, or shredded wheat for 10 cents each, as well as grape nuts, bread, and milk.

Orange slices, sliced bananas, peaches and cream, and grapefruit were all 10c, and you could buy cream, milk, or ice tea by the glass.

A tin of Campbell’s soup is also an option. “The very best creamery butter,” probably manufactured in-house, was also promoted on the menu.

@meetmeinmendota

We were ecstatic to discover my great grandfather’s old bakery. It’s a 135-year-old building. original sound – Deanna Falchook #abandonedbuilding #victorianaesthetic #victorianera patisserie

A date on the menu shows it was created in 1929, and other records reveal the bakery’s holiday offerings.

“Shop early this year,” it advises. We’re going to be OK. This is a condensed version of the information.