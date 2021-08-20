A woman reveals how to get free Starbucks refills.

Although it may appear to be a ruse, Starbucks does, in fact, provide free refills, as found by over 500,000 internet users recently.

After a follower inquired, “Don’t you get free refills if you’re shopping there?” TikTok user @bestoftarget documented herself learning about the deal.

@bestoftarget reacted with a video that began by casting doubt on the assertion. “I absolutely do not believe this,” she stated emphatically.

A Starbucks staff operating in a Target in-store location contacted the user. “Hey, I was wondering if you get free refills with your Starbucks when you go to Target?”

The worker said, “Yes.” “We only provide hot and iced coffee, as well as our iced tea.”

In a subsequent video, the inventor demonstrated how she used her free refill to select a passion herbal tea.

Although many of TikTok’s promises may turn out to be untrue, this one is, and it doesn’t just apply to Target stores.

Starbucks Rewards members receive free refills on hot or iced brewed coffee and teas at participating Starbucks locations. However, the refills must be made during the same Starbucks visit as the purchased drink, implying that places where you spend a lot of time in one visit, such as Target, are likely to give you the greatest bang for your buck.

“To be eligible for free refill(s) of hot or iced brewed coffee or tea, you must scan the member barcode in the App prior to purchasing your beverage and again when you request your refill, or pay for your beverage with your registered Starbucks Card and scan the same card again when you request your hot or iced brewed coffee or tea refill,” according to the Starbucks website.

When you join up for Starbucks Rewards, you’ll be given a digital Starbucks Card with no money on it, which you can then add money to later. To be eligible for the free refills, members must purchase with a Starbucks Card.

Members can also link a real Starbucks gift card to their accounts by entering the 16-digit number and security code found on the card.