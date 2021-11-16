A woman reveals how to cook a frozen solid turkey in just 90 minutes ahead of Thanksgiving.

Turkey is the star of every menu for the holidays, with Thanksgiving and Christmas just around the corner.

You must first locate one at a fair price, which normally entails storing it in your freezer if you don’t feel like travelling to stores on the day of the main event.

While planning ahead saves time, many individuals have shared their Thanksgiving prep mishaps over the years after forgetting to thoroughly defrost the turkey before cooking.

Best done in the fridge, “it can take at least a couple of days for a large turkey to defrost,” according to the NHS, a British health website.

Even if you remember to take it out of the freezer on time, careful planning is required to guarantee that everything arrives on the table at the same time and is still hot.

“Cooking a large turkey properly can take several hours, and eating undercooked turkey (or other fowl) can induce food poisoning,” according to the website.

If you forget to put the bird in the oven or forget to turn it on, your guests will most likely be eating a midnight meal.

However, one woman has detailed how she used a pressure cooker to cook a full-size turkey from frozen in just 90 minutes.

Sarah, who posts canning videos and seminars online, documented the hour-and-a-half procedure in a video posted to her TikTok page, @peeliesnpetals.

“From frozen to cooked in 90 minutes,” she stated as she knocked on a frozen fowl to show how firm it was.

I’m getting ready to can everything I have. #grabyourballs #turkeytiktok #canning #foodsecurity #peeliesnpetals ♬ Giampaolo Pasquile’s Up – Movie Theme “Remove all the outside wrappers, and don’t worry about that giblet bag or any of the plastic parts, they can all go in the pressure cooker,” Sarah explained to her followers.

“Add carrots, onions, garlic, and celery tops only; the bottoms are saved for eating.” Any seasonings you choose; I’ll be canning this turkey after it’s through cooking, so I won’t be using sage. I’m also going to add a few of bay leaves to the mix.

"12 cup water or until the water line is reached."