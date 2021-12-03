A woman reveals how she descends her perilous ‘Death Stairs,’ which were built in 1890.

A woman has detailed how she descends her 18th-century home’s “death stairs,” which were originally used by servants.

Bloomfield Farm in Virginia was purchased by Kim and her husband, Rod, a few years ago, and they have been restoring it ever since.

The large fieldhouse was built in 1775 and has a long history, with many original features still visible.

The “deadly” staircase leading down to the kitchen, which was added in 1890, is a notable feature, though it is not original.

Kim posted a video on her TikTok channel, @bloomfieldfarm, showing how she uses the stairs and why they’re so “hazardous.”

“In the mornings, I first check to see if Molly [her companion dog]is there,” she says in the video. If Molly isn’t there, I go downstairs to drink coffee using a separate set of stairs.

“These are the stairwells.” These are the Victorian servant stairwells, which are quite hazardous. I’ll have to go down sideways and hold on for dear life. Take a look at how narrow they are.” “Taking the Victorian servant stairs in the morning,” says one of the on-screen captions.

“Hidden murderers” could be a term for Victorian stairwells. The servants’ staircase was a lethal design, made excessively small and steep, with irregular steps.

“When you factor in the weight of carrying trays and the added intricacy of long skirts, the stairs can quickly become fatal.”

Built in 1890 for the convenience of the cook and servant who lived above. The video, which was released last month and subtitled "built in 1890 for use by the chef & servant who lived above," has been viewed over four million times.

Due to the video’s success, Kim released a series of follow-up videos that go into greater detail on the main staircase, which was built in the 1700s, as well as her lovely pet.

“For those who are curious, we have a front set of steps with the coolest feature being that they split to go to one side of the home or the other.

"Then there's the back Victorian stairwell." They start from the ground up.