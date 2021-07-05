A woman reveals a hidden pantry that can only be accessed by walking the plank.

A secret pantry in a house she was visiting blew a house hunter away since it could only be accessed by walking a plank.

The woman, known online as Buttercupcheerup, posted a video on TikTok in which she revealed the hidden feature to her admirers.

A man named Slick, who is supposed to be her companion, pulls down on a ceiling handle to reveal what appears to be a drawbridge over a stairway.

An automatic light illuminates the wooden structure, showing a fully stocked pantry tucked within what looks to be eaves storage.

As Buttercupcheerup informed that they placed an offer on the house in an unknown location, but were beaten by a rival, the prospective buyer enters into the superbly built pantry and takes a look around.

Since being published last week, the video has received over 3 million views, with Buttercupcheerup praising the design, calling it “the coolest so far.”

“One of the many places we’ve looked at,” she said, along with the hashtags “walk the plank” and “secret pantry.” We made an offer on this one, but it was not accepted.”

Hundreds of people commented on the video, attempting to figure out the layout of the house, with Buttercupcheerup confirming that, contrary to common belief, it is not the attic space.

“Under the stairs that lead upstairs,” she explained. Consider this to be the heart of the home. It wasn’t the attic, either. Temperature is controlled. The person had only done one of the badass features.”

After others speculated that going to the secret pantry for ingredients would be a pain while making every meal, she revealed it was near the kitchen in the comments.

“That wouldn’t be necessary to do it on a regular basis. There was enough of storage in the kitchen and pantry. She explained, “This was extra secret storage for non-everyday goods.”

@buttercupcheerup

We’ve offered a few different offers. So far, this was the coolest. #hiddenpantry #walktheplank

Dominik Hauser’s Mission Impossible Theme (Movie Trailer Mix)

She also calmed those concerned about falling through to the steps below, saying, “It was extremely robust!” It was traversed by the two of us and our realtor. “Excellently constructed.”

While most people had never noticed this design aspect previously, she had. This is a condensed version of the information.