A woman painstakingly glues $77 worth of pennies to the floor for 16 hours.

A woman meticulously glued $77 worth of pennies to her bathroom tiles for 16 hours, producing an amazing customized floor.

Jordan Darian, a creative director, opted to update her bathroom, which previously featured beige walls, a conventional white suite, and wood-effect tiles.

On Friday, Darian posted the metamorphosis on her TikTok account, where it has already received over 20 million views.

As she watched herself individually sticking down each cent by hand, she said, “$77 that no one can ever spend again.”

Darian, who co-founded Humble Flower, a CBD skincare line aimed toward women, uploaded follow-up video after her iHeartRadio interview.