A woman painstakingly collects strands of her own hair to create a wig.

If you have long hair, you’ll know that stray strands find their way into your bed, your food, and your clothes.

That’s not even taking into account the amount of hair you lose when combing your tresses or washing them in the shower.

Instead of binning hairballs, one lady is collecting loose strands to construct a wig entirely out of her own hair.

Liz Lele began keeping her hair over 18 months ago—520 days to be exact—and has accumulated 6,596 strands to date.

Lele has been documenting her progress on TikTok, claiming to be the “founder of the #showerhairchallenge.”

“It’s all about collecting your hair and repurposing it,” she stated. Lele, who is believed to be from Brooklyn, has been playing with her hair, constructing extensions, colouring it, creating false bangs, and eventually producing a whole wig.

She went into depth about her journey in one of her most recent videos, which she released at the end of last month: “I’ve lost almost 12,000 hairs in the last year and a half. The first half was used to make wigs, and here is the second half.

“I just finished a roll of double stick tape and was astounded by how thin the tape is on top; if done correctly, one roll can hold roughly 6,420 sheets. On each piece of tape, I added roughly 100 hairs.”

She also said she used tweezers to get the hairs in the right place, comparing her DIY extension to her own hair and gushing, “It’s so lovely, I truly adore it.” How come I’m not bald? How come we aren’t bald? I’d have a full-blown wig if I continued this for ten years.”

She recently utilized some of the hairs to create false bangs by gluing stray strands to a headband and cutting and styling them. In a video posted last week, Lele gushed about the finished product, stating, “It’s time to cut my bangs.”

@lizlele

“Lele” stated: “This is a piece of hair that I vented after collecting it. This is a condensed version of the information.