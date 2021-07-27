A woman killed in a shootout with police after she was enraged by the closure of a drive-thru.

After making aggressive threats at a drive-thru, a woman from the Chicago region was murdered in a gunfight with police early Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, the two police officers involved in the altercation were both injured to differing degrees.

Around 1 a.m., police were dispatched to Baba’s Famous Steak & Lemonade in the Chicago suburb of Dolton. A woman was unhappy that the drive-thru was closed for the night and carried a pistol, according to employees. The drive-thru had been closed for half an hour before to the incident, according to town officials.

In a statement, Dolton spokesman Sean Howard stated, “She demanded service even though they were closed.” “She appeared to be really unhappy about not being able to get service.”

The woman and a male passenger were requested to exit their vehicle when police arrived. While an officer was attempting to grab the keys from the vehicle, the female passenger attempted to drive away. This officer was being dragged along with her.

Howard explained, “He was halfway in the van trying to remove her.” “That’s when she took off,” says the narrator.

After the woman ran into them and was successfully struck, the other officer fired three rounds at the vehicle. The woman didn’t get very far before colliding into the Compleat Cyclist bicycle shop, which was only a block away. She was later pronounced dead on the spot. It’s unknown if she died in the crash or in the shooting at this time.

During the altercation, both cops were hurt. According to Howard, the cop who was pulled along by the woman’s car as she fled the scene was in “very, very critical” condition. The condition of the other cop who was shot and fired the shots at the automobile is stated to be improving.

The identify of the woman has yet to be revealed to the public. The Illinois State Police have taken over the investigation after receiving the bodycam and neighboring security footage. More details regarding the incident will be released later, including the woman’s identify and the formal cause of death, pending further investigation.

The town of Dolton was contacted for comment on the incident, but did not respond. This is a condensed version of the information.