A woman is suspected of starting a huge fire that has destroyed 25 structures and is threatening the lives of 2,000 people.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the woman accused of sparking the Fawn Fire in Northern California was detained on Wednesday.

CalFire claimed in a statement that they saw a woman acting oddly and trespassing near the location in Shasta County where the fire started on Wednesday.

Alexandra Souverneva emerged from the brush near the fire line and requested medical treatment, according to CalFire.

Souverneva was interrogated by CalFire and law enforcement about the incident after receiving treatment. Officials concluded that she was the one who started the fire based on the evidence they gathered. At the Shasta County Jail, Souverneva was arrested and booked.

As on Thursday, officials reported 25 structures were burnt and about 2,000 more were threatened, prompting evacuation orders.

Multiple houses were on fire near the unincorporated Mountain Gate region north of Redding, according to KRCR-TV.

In hot, dry, and gusty circumstances, the fire charred more than 8.5 square miles of thick forest on steep, rough terrain. Only 5% of the fire has been put out.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, more than 9,000 firefighters were still assigned to ten significant, active wildfires across the state.

This year, California fires have scorched 3,671 square miles, destroying over 3,200 houses, businesses, and other facilities.

Two large forest fires are burning in the midst of California’s gigantic sequoia country on the Sierra Nevada’s western side. Smoke from the fires polluted the air in the southern part of the Central Valley and spilled over greater Los Angeles, obscuring the sky and leading to false reports of mountain fires.

Officials demonstrated to media on Wednesday how the iconic Giant Forest of Sequoia National Park has been safeguarded from the KNP Complex fire for years by employing carefully set and managed fires to burn away vegetation that could serve as wildfire fuel.

Some of the most famous huge sequoias have their bases coated in fire-resistant materials as well. The General Sherman Tree, the world’s largest tree by volume, is among the 2,000 sequoias in Giant Forest.

Because of the combination of the, the risk of a catastrophic fire sweeping over that portion of the national park has been considerably decreased.