A woman is said to have died from choking while competing in a hot dog eating contest.

According to various media accounts, a 20-year-old Tufts University student died in a terrible accident after choking to death after competing in an off-campus charity hot dog eating event.

According to WCVB NewsCenter 5, Madelyn “Madie” Nicpon, a junior biopsychology student and lacrosse player, took part in a “Play for Pink” breast cancer awareness event at her Sommerville, Massachusetts, home.

According to a statement from Tufts University, first responders performed “intensive life-saving procedures,” according to the Journal News.

Nicpon was brought to Mt. Auburn Hospital in Cambridge before being transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, according to reports. She died on Sunday as a result of her injuries.

Tufts University President’s Office issued a statement on the accident on Monday, stating that “roughly 3,000 students, teachers, and staff gathered” for a candlelight vigil in her honor on Sunday.

“The number of community members who came out to support each other, Madie’s friends, and her family was a monument to how many lives Madie affected throughout her time at Tufts,” says the statement.

Nicpon, a native of Suffern, New York, intended to pursue a career in medicine, according to The Journal News. Her lacrosse teammates apparently dubbed her “Scooter” because of her popularity. On their Instagram account, the Tufts Lacrosse team commented, “Madie will be remembered as a bright light, a social butterfly, an incredible teammate, a kind and generous person, a lovely sister and daughter, and a Jumbo that we can all want to emulate.” “Every day, she will be missed.” Since then, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up on behalf of the Nicpon family to help with funeral and hospital costs. The fundraiser has received $158,695 in donations as of this writing, almost achieving its $175,000 goal.

The fundraiser’s organizer noted, “Madie Nicpon was a beautiful and smart daughter, granddaughter, sister, and friend.” “Her irrepressible laugh and smile brightened every room. Her compassion and kindness have left a lasting impression on everyone who have come into contact with her.” Unfortunately, this is not the first occasion that a competitive eating event has resulted in a fatality. In 2019, a 41-year-old lady died while competing in a taco eating contest for amateurs. Choking was the cause of death, according to autopsy records. A similar occurrence occurred. This is a condensed version of the information.