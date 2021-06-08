A woman is accused of poisoning a friend with eye drops, which resulted in her death.

Authorities in Wisconsin have charged a woman with first-degree murder after alleging that she poisoned a friend with eye drops in 2018.

According to state court documents, Jessy Kurczewski, 37, of Pewaukee, Wisconsin, was charged on Friday with first-degree intentional homicide and two charges of felony theft. She is being jailed in the Waukesha County Jail on a $1 million bond.

On October 3, 2018, police were called to the home of one of Kurczewski’s friends, Lynn Hernan, after she called 911 to report the homeowner was not breathing. Officers discovered Kurczewski’s friend unconscious in a recliner chair when they arrived.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox 10, Hernan had a “big amount of crushed medication on her chest and a plate directly to the left of her with a substantial amount of what seemed to be smashed up medication remaining on the dish.”

Kurczewski informed police that she and her mother, Jennifer Flower, had been caring for Hernan, that they had keys to her house, and that she had power of attorney over her.

Investigators first assumed that Hernan died of a drug overdose, but a friend of Hernan’s expressed concerns about the accusations, suggesting that Kurczewski was involved.

According to the complaint, the autopsy results revealed that the woman died from a fatal dose of tetrahydrozoline, the main ingredient in eye drops, and the Waukesha County medical examiner stated that it is “impossible to have that level of tetrahydrozoline in the blood just by using it in the eyes.”

According to the US National Library of Medicine, tetrahydrozoline is safe to use in the eyes but toxic when consumed.

Investigators found Kurczewski’s property on July 9, 2019, more than a year after the woman died, and arrested her, placing her on probation and parole.

Kurczewski claimed in police interviews the next day that she never provided Hernan eye drops and that she “must have staged her own suicide with the crushed tablets.”

According to the, she also challenged the medical examiner’s verdict, claiming that she saw the woman swallow Visine, a common eye drop brand, with “vodka before her death.” This is a condensed version of the information.