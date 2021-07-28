A woman in her early forties was stabbed to death in a city park.

Police have launched a manhunt after a lady was stabbed to death in a “gruesome” attack at one of Atlanta’s most popular parks.

According to an Atlanta Police Department news release, officers responded to Piedmont Park at roughly 1.10 a.m. after receiving a report of a person stabbed.

Officers discovered a dead woman with multiple stab wounds when they arrived. The victim’s age was unknown, however she appeared to be in her early 40s.

The sight near the park’s 10th Street entrance was described as “gruesome” by Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton.

Police are still looking for a suspect, but haven’t revealed any new information about him. According to the news release, a reward of up to $10,000 has been offered for information.

A representative for the police department informed This website, “The matter is currently being actively investigated, and I do not have any suspect information at this moment.”

Hampton told WSB-TV early Wednesday that officers were performing a “thorough” canvas of the park and waiting for dawn to see if there was more evidence that could assist them solve the murder.

“Right now, the darkness is a bit of a hindrance. “We’ll be able to shed more light once we get some more daylight,” Hampton said.

Hampton stated that determining a motive for the murder was premature.

Officers were also trying to figure out why the victim was in the park by retracing her steps.

