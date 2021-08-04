A woman hiking with her husband and three sons drowns in a flash flood in an Arizona canyon.

During a weekend hike with her family in Arizona, a woman drowned when a flash flood slammed a canyon.

Heather Rutledge, 43, of Louisville, Kentucky, drowned while hiking with her husband and three sons in Labyrinth Canyon on Lake Powell, Arizona, on Saturday evening, according to a report shared with CBS5 by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

After getting a call reporting a suspected drowning at the canyon on Saturday evening, local authorities were unable to check Rutledge’s body until Sunday morning owing to the possibility of more flash floods overnight.

According to the story, Rutledge and her family were caught in a flash flood on Saturday, which caused her to be separated from her husband and sons.

When the floodwaters receded, Rutledge’s family was able to locate her and perform CPR on her, but they were unable to save her. They were unable to move her body and returned to a hired boat to seek assistance.

However, when the family returned to the boat, they discovered that it had been damaged by the flash floods and were hauled back to shore by a passing boater.

The family was able to notify the National Park Service after returning to shore, and they were transferred to Antelope Point Marina, where they stayed the night before officials looked for the corpse the next morning.

When officials arrived at the canyon on Sunday morning, they discovered that they couldn’t get there using kayaks, so they had to swim through debris to find Rutledge’s body.

The body was subsequently hauled back to the marina and given over to the Coconino County medical examiner, while the investigation into Rutledge’s death was taken over by the sheriff’s office.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued several flash flood advisories for various sections of Arizona over the weekend and into Monday, as the state experienced torrential rains amid a summer heatwave that has triggered droughts and wildfires across the country.

In July, images of cars being carried away amid flash flooding in Arizona was shared on social media.