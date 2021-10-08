A woman has been named as the recipient of a $3.4 million COVID grant for a non-existent business.

A woman has been named as the beneficiary of a massive COVID-19 relief payment worth $3.4 million.

The only issue? She never applied for the monies, and she never received the sums that were allegedly given in her name.

Some are now wondering that the strange occurrence is the result of something more sinister: a case of identity theft.

Amy Williams is named as the top beneficiary of all 31 businesses that received cash from the area’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RFR), a program of the US Small Business Administration, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal (SBA).

RFR grants, which were created to “assist restaurants and other qualifying companies keep their doors open” during the pandemic, have proven to be a lifeline for many small enterprises. “The program… [provides]restaurants with money equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location,” according to the SBA. Recipients are not obligated to refund any of the cash if they use them for authorized expenses before March 11, 2023.

Williams, 44, received $3,463,030 for her “caterer” firm, according to the data. In comparison, the next-highest earner, a neighborhood pub, received only $557,687 in funding.

Williams, on the other hand, claims to have never worked in the food sector, much less as a caterer. The Holly Hills resident has only recently begun her present employment at a Wawa convenience shop after being out of work for three years due to breast cancer.

Williams’ main link to the restaurant sector is through her spouse, who works as a cook. The restaurant where he works, however, did not get any COVID relief funding.

Williams told the News-Journal that she has no idea how her name and information ended up on the RFR list because she never registered for the program and never received a dime of the massive grant.

Williams explained, “I don’t have any money.” “I’m curious as to how this transpired.” Surprisingly, the address associated with the phony catering “company” is that of a domestic house where Williams used to live eight years ago.

“She hasn’t lived here in a long time,” said Edward Eken, the building’s owner, to the News-Journal.

Meanwhile, the SBA has yet to make a firm statement. This is a condensed version of the information.