A woman goes to court in an attempt to prevent the demolition of a beach in order to save a cat.

Woman Goes to Court in Bid to Stop Surfside Demolition to Save Cat.

According to a story, on Sunday night, just one hour before the condo was entirely demolished, a judge in Florida dismissed a woman’s request to search the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South for a lost pet.

The remaining piece of the Surfside building that fell on June 24 was detonated in a controlled explosion on July 4 at roughly 10:30 p.m.

At least 24 people were confirmed dead after the Champlain Towers South collapsed, with 121 people remaining unaccounted for. Officials have confirmed that search and rescue operations will continue now that the rest of the building has been destroyed.

According to the Miami Herald, Stacey Karron, a paralegal from Broward County who works on a volunteer basis rescuing animals, was seeking to get permission to gain entry into the partially destroyed complex in order to find a cat that belonged to a resident of Champlain Towers South.

Karron knew there was one animal still trapped in the debris who was a rescue and emotional support pet for its owner, according to the emergency motion filed at 9:30 p.m.

Attorney Paula Phillips stated in a petition to Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman that her client was aware of the dangers.

“They understand the building can come down at any time,” Phillips said.

The creature is thought to have been a cat named Coco who lived in a fourth-floor apartment with an 89-year-old woman and her daughter, despite the fact that it was not mentioned in the motion or hearing.

On June 28, firefighters attempted to rescue Coco by using a cherry-picker vehicle and leaving food and drink on the balcony of Champlain Towers, but were unsuccessful.

Court documents shared by Miami Herald reporter David Ovall show that Karron requested that the court grant her an emergency order allowing her to enter onto certain property “for the sole purpose of retrieving their pets that have been trapped in the building” while promising to release any person from liability if she injured herself attempting to save the cat.

She also pledged not to take anything from the building and to limit her search to animals.

“My goal was just to go down there and try and rescue any pets if I was allowed,” Karron told the Miami Herald. “I have experience with animal rescue and I volunteered to go in.”