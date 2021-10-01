A woman gives her boyfriend long acrylics and then assigns him absurd tasks.

A woman gave her lover a full set of acrylic nails and then set him a series of home chores to accomplish in a series of amusing situations.

“My partner said it couldn’t be that hard to have nails,” she wrote in the on-screen caption, “so I gave him a trashy full set he had to keep on for 24 hours.”

In the video, she labeled her other half, saying he “thinks he’s slick.” Björnhjarta, on the other hand, got himself into trouble quickly, typing with his nose before she’d even applied the polish.

“You can’t use your phone,” she yelled hysterically in the background.

Björnhjarta finished the manicure and showed off the finished product: a full set of purple and yellow nails with designs.

Then came the difficulties, such as trying to pump petrol but barely being able to insert—or remove—his card from the machine, and lifting up the handle.

She cried, “Hey babe, will you pick up the quarters before the dog eats them in the hallway?” as the caption added, “Step two: pick up coins.”

She laughed as he delicately collected the money from their home, which is believed to be in western North Carolina, with two hands.

After the video went viral with 11.9 million views at the end of September, she uploaded a second version, this time with even longer nails, claiming Björnhjarta “wanted a REAL challenge.”

She made him a long and tapered Halloween-themed design at his request, in keeping with the season.

It appeared to work, as TikTok attached a warning to the video, which can be seen here, that reads: “The activity in this video may result in serious injury.”

As she told the camera, she planned to make things difficult for her partner by hiding all of his T-shirts and leaving him with only one button-up. This is a condensed version of the information.