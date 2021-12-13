A woman from the 1930s shares ‘Red Flags’ from her home, including a tombstone and a ‘Coraline’ door.

A woman has described the various “red flags” she discovered when she moved into her home, including an 1898 tombstone in the front yard.

Alyssa shot fascinating features around the property and published a movie on her TikTok account, @chokingnoises.

“Red flags in our 1930s house, umbrella closet full with old owner’s items,” she explained. Is that a Coraline door? Grease trap from the past. Room in the basement (no thanks.) Window in the basement (no thanks.) In the front garden, there is a headstone. Next door is an abandoned mansion. Of course, there’s a cemetery at the back.” The video, which was shared in November and can be seen here, was seen over 4 million times as fans wanted updates on her home’s eccentric elements.

Alyssa, who lives in an unidentified area, cooperated and posted seven more videos, covering everything from the cellar to the gravestone and the abandoned mansion.

The mother, who said her family has lived in the house for around six years, claimed she hasn’t been able to explore it because of a feud with the mansion’s owner.

“Sometimes I wonder if it’s a bit older…,” she said, referring to the tombstone, which bears the name Homer.

The 1898 headstone in the garden bears the surname of the family that built the house.”

“When we were looking at the house, the realtor really informed us they found it when they were digging up to put concrete for the garage,” she added in another tape.

"As you can see, the cemetery is quite a distance away; we've been here for nearly six years." I'm pretty sure there aren't any bodies on the premises; I'm not sure why they chose to put him in the front lawn, but I think it's kind of suitable." #redflags #redflag #fyp #foryou #vintage #architecture @chokingnoises You already know who Sam is. It's possible that you'll share an explanation. "It's probably a mistake stone / practice stone," TikToker Alexander wrote. If they make a mistake on a headstone, they'll utilize the [stone]for pavers or other projects." "Definitely possible," Alyssa responded. I did some investigation and discovered he has a cemetery site!"