A woman discovers hidden stairs that lead to a large basement beneath her 1908 house.

After noticing her decking was off, a woman was surprised to discover a large basement beneath her 1908 home.

Halledyer291 used TikTok to broadcast a video of her unpacking and exploring her new home, which is believed to be in Lompoc, California. “Found these bizarre steps under my patio,” she captioned a video she posted to the social media site on Friday.

It shows her and a friend filming on the wooden decking, which she raises to reveal steps leading to a basement. “So I just moved into this ancient home, and we realized that these are unusual, and look at what we found,” Halle says in the video.

The proprietor of the coffee shop and a friend decide to take a look around and walk around the large room, which is tall enough to stand in. “And there’s a door right there, I’m scared,” Halle adds of the cellar, which appears to be a series of interconnected chambers.

They go through the basement, which has dirt floors, a water heater, and ducting, and film it. Despite an alarming sign painted on a wooden beam that reads, “Wrong way.”

“It’s dark, it’s scary,” Halle explains as the women continue their exploration. There’s another door, oh my god. There’s a lot of space in there. “I’m terrified.”

The video went viral on the web, with over 1.3 million views, and can be viewed here. It was so popular that she posted a follow-up on Sunday, captioning it, “It’s really terrifying don’t watch.”

Halle and a buddy returned to the basement with better lighting, but this time they went late at night with a glass of wine. They find a light switch this time and are able to photograph the basement in all its splendour.

“You guys wanted to know what was in that door, and I don’t know what’s in that door, but I’m not willing to go that way,” Halle says as she walks down the stairs, filming a hatch beside the stairwell.

original sound by @hallebeeee22#haunted #spooky #basement #weirdsteps – halledyer291

“It’s basically the size of the entire house,” she says as she enters the vast space.

Halle provided more about the 2,200 square foot property in the comments section. This is a condensed version of the information.