A woman discovers a swarm of bees living behind the shower in a massive seven-foot hive.

A woman was taken aback when she discovered a swarm of bees had built a massive seven-foot colony behind the shower tiles.

Elisha Bixler, a self-described “bee lover,” often posts videos to her TikTok channel, @howsyourdayhoney3, chronicling different bee removals she’s been called out to.

Bixler, who is located in Florida, recently released a video of an odd call-out after a homeowner became frustrated with the bees that had taken up residence in their home, particularly in the bathroom.

In the video, which explains what’s going on on-screen, “”When I started tearing away the tile behind this shower wall,” she explained, “I got a surprise.” Take a look at how much honey is stored here.

“This is a bee hive that is seven feet long. When the homeowners went to the toilet, they were tired of hearing the buzzing and the occasional random bee escaping the wall.

“This was a fantastic experience. I’m going to put them in one of my apiaries at home.” “Would you eat the honey?” Bixler asked in the video, which you can watch here. The video has over 677,000 views since it was posted on Saturday, and Bixler’s website, howsyourdayhoney, says she offers honey and other bee-related things, so it’s conceivable to eat the restroom honey.

The remarkable picture drew a range of reactions, including one from Hildreth Hamann, who said, “I adore that they attempted to coexist first!”

Would you eat the honey if it was offered to you? "How cool would it be if you put up a glass wall so you could still view them!" "Obsessed that they could hear the buzzing while in the restroom," Eliza thought. "That is huge… they must have been there for years," Oana Manole636 added.

Last year, an article in Scientific American presented vital statistics on the species, stating: "In North America, there are millions of honey bee colonies, with 2.8 million in the United States. There are nearly a billion honey bees in Canada and the United States alone, based on an average of 30,000 bees per colony (the size of a pollination unit)."