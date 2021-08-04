A woman discovers a Python in her bathroom, which was most likely left behind by the previous occupant.

On Friday, a woman in Florida discovered a 4-foot ball python on her bathroom counter, which she claims had been there since she moved in.

Ali Skipper, who lives in Orlando, told WOFL that she believes the snake was left behind by the previous residents when they moved out. If that’s the case, the snake has been in the house for a few weeks, and she assumed it had been living under her refrigerator since it was there before she moved there.

According to screenshots of the post, she wrote, “There is a snake in my 2nd story bathroom!!!” in a private Facebook group for local people. “Who are we going to call? I’m going insane!!!”

The news of the unwelcome roommate drew various comments on the internet. Some folks agreed with Skipper that it was a discovery that would make them uncomfortable. Others, on the other hand, disregarded the fears, claiming that the snake posed no genuine threat to Skipper or any other creatures in the house.

According to Reptiles Magazine, ball pythons are the most popular pet python in the world and make “excellent prisoners.” This is because of their small stature, generally amiable disposition, and ease of care.

Adult female ball pythons can grow to be 3 to 5 feet long, but adult male ball pythons are normally only 2 to 3 feet long. According to the magazine, while 5 feet is considered a huge snake, some ball pythons have been recorded to reach 6 feet.

Ball pythons are “secretive snakes” that use hiding places, according to Reptiles Magazine. When a snake is tamed, it’s best to feed it once every week or two, so it’s conceivable the snake has kept concealed since Skipper moved in.

Fortunately, as several people pointed out on social media, the snake poses no threat to humans. Ball pythons aren’t venomous, thus their bites are generally superficial. They will bite if they feel threatened excessively.

Several people speculated on social media that the snake made itself visible because it was hungry, and many voiced their displeasure or regret that the animal had been abandoned after its owner had moved out. Some people stated. This is a condensed version of the information.