A woman claims that she was escorted off an Alaska Airlines flight because of her “inappropriate” attire.

Ray Lin Howard, who goes by the handle @FatTrophyWife on TikTok, captured the saga by uploading a series of recordings to the site.

On Saturday, Howard, of Fairbanks, published the first of three videos, which can be seen here, and has already received over two million views.

“@Alaskaair “A flight attendant harassed and reported me to the airport police for my inappropriate outfit,” she captioned the video, adding on-screen text that reads, “I was removed off the plane by police tonight, how’s your night going?”

Howard described the event as “humiliating,” noting that she was traveling with her husband and six-year-old kid.

“Being harassed after being fully clothed and covered again was shocking, and having the flight attendant lie to the cops and say I wouldn’t stay dressed was stupid and humiliating.

“I wore the same bra and shorts on many previous flights on the same airline earlier that day and week without issue,” she claimed.

Howard, 33, is shown walking down a corridor before sitting in a room across from cops, where she explains what happened, saying, “I was harassed about my clothes.”

Howard, a musician and salon owner, told the officers that she was wearing a grey crop top on the plane when airline workers requested her to cover herself, which she did.

She claims that personnel approached her again, telling her that the pink leopard print T-shirt she was wearing on top was “inappropriate” since her “stomach was showing.”

After being approached a third time, Howard claims she told a flight attendant, “If you’re going to kick me off, kick me off.” I’ve completed the tasks you’ve requested, and I’d like you to leave me alone.”

As Howard asks whether she can leave the airport, the officer in the video can be heard in the background affirming that she is “not in any criminal difficulty.”

She summarizes, “I wore an outfit, that’s what occurred.”

She later displayed her entire costume in a follow-up video.