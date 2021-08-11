A woman breaks open a tarantula egg sac to reveal dozens of spiderlings inside.

A tarantula egg sac, loaded with scores of tiny spiderlings, was broken apart by a woman who owns more than 100 arachnids.

Rachellmvriee, who goes by the handle Tarantula Creep Show, has 111 tarantulas and has mated a breeding pair. Rachellmvriee, from Ohio, posted a video to the site showcasing the mother with her egg sac, which you can watch here.

Rachellmvriee is shown using tweezers to remove the sac free from a hairy tarantula in their habitat, which has a white ball beneath it.

“Mom gave me my first ever tarantula egg sac. The tarantula was “looking for the egg sac,” according to the on-screen captions, and she was “not happy.”

“I know I’m sorry,” she can be heard saying in the background. “Feels hefty and healthy,” the text on the screen says. Legs on little eggs. It’s a beautiful sight. I’m trembling with joy. Time in the incubator. Look at them, they’re all in good shape.”

The 28-year-old releases the egg sac to reveal dozens of yellow balls with tiny translucent legs that resemble popcorn kernels. The video, which was released at the end of July, was well-received, with over 13 million views.

People were concerned that the infants had been taken away from their mothers, with Thekillmonger1011 commenting, “If only spiders hadn’t evolved over millions of years to be able to take care of their young substantially better than you.” Oh, no.”

Jasmine Payment stated, “Or just like, let mother nature and mama spider do their thing.”

“Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should,” Saul Torres noted.

Rachellmvriee followed up with more recordings, demonstrating that the mother was well and explaining why she had the eggs in an incubator.

“I thought I’d give you guys a little fun fact,” she explained. Because not every individual will survive to adulthood, tarantulas have a lot of young. They will get a parasite in the wild, they will be eaten by a tarantula hawk, they will die from exposure, they will die from everything. As a result, not everyone will grow up to be an adult.

“Because they have so many, they make sure at least a couple of them grow up.” And then there’s reproduction. Even with the best care, not in captivity. This is a condensed version of the information.