A woman arrested with enough fentanyl to kill a million people was driving with her 4-year-old daughter.

A woman was detained with 2 kilograms of fentanyl in her car, according to officials, and her 4-year-old kid was also in the car.

Karen Garcia Euceda, 24, was arrested by the Durham County Sheriff’s Office when she was stopped while driving in Durham, North Carolina, on Tuesday, according to WNCN.

Officials inspected her car and found 2 kilograms of fentanyl, according to reports. The Drug Enforcement Administration estimates that one kilogram of fentanyl can kill up to 500,000 people.

Euceda is being jailed on a $100,000 bond after being charged with two charges of human trafficking and misdemeanor child abuse. According to WNCN, her child has been placed in the custody of a family member.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid and prescription medicine, is being supplied and sold on the black market across the country.

Fentanyl is similar to morphine but roughly 100 times more strong, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).

Smugglers attempting to transport the drug across the border into the United States are seizing more of it in 2021 than in any previous year.

Fentanyl smuggling has increased in states along the border, particularly Texas, California, and New Mexico, with Texas Customs and Border Patrol collecting roughly 3,000 pounds of the drug in April.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety patrols the border every single day, and they’ve witnessed an 800 percent increase in the amount of fentanyl going across the border,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott told Fox News on Monday. They confiscated enough fentanyl this year to kill every man, woman, and kid in New York.”

The narcotics he always saw in cases in New Mexico, according to Assistant District Attorney Russell Warren, were heroin and meth, but fentanyl has recently become more widespread.

He told The Santa Fe New Mexican, “It’s almost like drug users who were addicted to opioids shifted to fentanyl because it’s more strong or it’s just more available.”

“The quantity of people driving around in Santa Fe with trafficking amounts of narcotics, especially fentanyl,” he added, “is pretty scary.”

Fentanyl was once only used to treat cancer patients or those suffering from severe chronic pain, but it is now being used all around the United States.