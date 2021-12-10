A Winter Storm Warning has been issued, with heavy snow expected to blanket the Midwest.

A significant snowstorm is forecast to reach the Upper Midwest on Friday afternoon, lasting into Saturday morning, according to AccuWeather. A 1,000-mile length of land stretching from Utah to western Michigan might be affected.

According to the National Weather Service, Wisconsin could get up to 12 inches of snow, while sections of Iowa might get up to 10 inches (NWS).

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted severe snow in the Upper Midwest from Friday afternoon to Saturday early. From 3 p.m., a winter storm watch will be in force in Wisconsin. For Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Florence, Marinette, Lincoln, Langlade, Menominee, Oconto County, and Marathon, Friday to 12 p.m. Saturday. Shawano-Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Southern Marinette County, and Southern Oconto County are all located in the state of Wisconsin.

According to the NWS, 6 to 12 inches of snow might fall in those counties and cities.

“There will be a lot of snow.” A total snowfall of 6 to 12 inches is expected. Higher totals may be possible in some areas. It’s also possible to use a light glaze. Winds gusting to 30 to 45 mph could cause significant blowing and drifting snow late tonight and into Saturday, according to the NWS.

“Travel could be challenging. Blowing snow has the potential to drastically impair visibility. It was also mentioned that the hazardous circumstances would affect the Friday evening commute.

"Keep an extra flashlight, food, and drink in your vehicle in case of an emergency if you must travel." Call 5 1 1 for the most up-to-date road conditions in the state you're calling from."

According to the NWS, snow accumulations in those counties will range from 2 to 5 inches, with ice accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch.

"Winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour."