A wildfire in Oregon has destroyed an area the size of Los Angeles, and dry weather threatens to exacerbate the situation.

Wildfires in Oregon are continuing to expand in size and ferocity, with meteorologists predicting that the situation will only get worse.

The Bootleg Fire, which is burning in Klamath Falls, just north of the California border, is the state’s primary wildfire and the country’s largest active blaze. Bootleg has burnt across roughly 475 square miles, or nearly 304,000 acres, as of Monday, according to InciWeb, an online database that tracks wildfires. This is an area greater than Los Angeles. Only 25% of the fire is said to be under control.

These figures are higher than those published on Friday, when Bootleg had destroyed almost 377 km of land and was just 7% contained. Officials projected at the time that the fire would not be entirely suppressed until November.

“The fire is shifting so dramatically,” Mark Enty, a spokesman for the Northwest Incident Management Team 10, told the New York Times. “In the last three days, it has doubled in size.” “It will take a long time for people to feel secure returning.”

So far, Bootleg has damaged 67 homes and over 100 other structures. As a result, thousands of people living in the line of the fire have been evacuated. Despite the massive destruction, no human deaths have been reported so far.

Even as wildfires rage across the Northwest, meteorologists warn that current weather conditions may exacerbate the situation. The mixture of high temperatures, erratic winds, and dry lightning strikes over the weekend had experts concerned about the possibility of new fires forming or existing fires worsening, according to the Associated Press. California responded by issuing a rare “Red Flag” notice.

In a tweet on Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Sacramento cautioned that “due to the extremely dry fuels, any rainstorm has the potential to ignite additional fire starts.”

Throughout Sunday and Monday, the NWS continued to issue warnings about dry thunderstorms that might exacerbate the wildfire situation.

The huge “fire clouds” of ash and smoke produced by recent fires have been having an increasingly negative impact on air quality in the Northwest. The most recent wildfire seasons, according to a report from the Oregon state government. This is a condensed version of the information.