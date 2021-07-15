A Week Before Firing, a Tennessee Vaccination Official Received a Dog Muzzle

A dog muzzle was apparently mailed to Tennessee’s top vaccination official a week before she was sacked from the state’s health department.

Dr. Michelle Fiscus, who was removed from her job on Monday in what she feels was a politically driven decision, received a black dog muzzle in a box with Amazon packaging at her office just a week before she was fired, according to her husband, Brad.

After she called him upon opening the box, he advised his wife to contact the state’s homeland security department to inquire about who shipped the muzzle.

“Someone wanted to send her a message telling her to shut up. On Wednesday, Brad Fiscus told The Tennessean, “They feared that would be a threat to her.” “It was a clear sign.”

According to this website, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is looking into Fiscus being “sent a muzzle.”

Fiscus, a pediatrician, claims she was removed from her post as medical director for vaccine-preventable diseases and vaccination programs to placate Republican state politicians upset with her department’s efforts to vaccinate teenagers against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Fiscus told The New York Times, “It’s really a major sign of just how toxic the whole political situation has become.” “This virus is apolitical; it doesn’t care who you are, where you live, or who your favorite president is.”

According to an internal memo obtained by The Tennessean this week, the state’s Department of Health has been reducing attempts to vaccinate teenagers since June and plans to stop all youth vaccine outreach for all diseases due to Republican legislator pressure.

According to the report, the health department will discontinue holding COVID-19 immunization events on school grounds and will no longer issue postcards or notifications to urge youth to receive their second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Commissioner of Health Lisa Piercey made the decision to stop distributing vaccines.

The department had initially sent out public service advertising advising youths in Tennessee that they were eligible for the immunization under Fiscus’ direction. Fiscus also sent a document suggesting that some kids would be eligible for the program without parental authorization.

Because her position required her to roll out vaccinations, Fiscus claimed she concentrated on vaccine awareness “throughout the state This is a condensed version of the information.