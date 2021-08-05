A waste collection company discovers $25,000 that was thrown out by a family member by accident.

Before it could be sent to the landfill, a waste collection organization in Ohio retrieved $25,000 that had been dumped into the rubbish by a local family.

According to ABC News 5, Republic Services, a solid trash collection firm in the city of Oberlin, Ohio, received a frantic phone from one of their customers on Wednesday, July 28, informing them that she had lost something vital in the garbage.

Republic Services operations supervisor Gary Capan told the local outlet, “It turned out to be $25,000.” “They were cleaning out their house for their grandma, so they cleaned out the refrigerator, threw away all the garbage, and grabbed everything from the freezer and put it in a bag.”

“Hey, there’s an envelope with $25,000 in it, don’t lose it,” the grandma told her family, according to Capan. ‘Grandma, I already lost it, it’s in the garbage!’ she says.

After learning of the scenario, Republic Services personnel quickly went to work trying to retrieve the missing funds, with one group of employees attempting to track down the truck driver to see if he had made it to the landfill.

If the truck driver had arrived at the landfill before they could be contacted, Capan explained, the search would have been ended.

“When they get to the landfill, they’ll come in, dump off their load of rubbish, and the bulldozers will instantly begin smoothing it down, pushing it into the hill, pouring dirt over it, and covering up the landfill process,” Capan explained. “And we do it in a continuous cycle. It’s no longer possible to find it if it was dumped there.”

According to Capan, the truck driver verified to the team that he had not yet arrived at the dump, so the staff arranged for the waste to be dropped off at the Republic Services recycling center so they could go through it.

Dan Schoewe, the recycling center’s operations manager, discovered the cash after the garbage was dropped delivered while going through the trash with nine other workers.

“I couldn’t believe it took ten minutes, and I genuinely remarked, ‘Man, that looks exactly like that,’ ripped it off, and opened it. This is a condensed version of the information.