A Walmart employee demonstrates how they detect self-checkout theft.

A Walmart employee has revealed on social media how employees detect when a consumer is stealing at self-checkout machines, which many previously thought was a blind spot.

The employee, who goes by the internet handle @thewalmartguy69, demonstrated a scanner gadget to the camera, writing on the screen, “POV: We know when you’re stealing.”

The device is made by Zebra Technologies, a popular retail track and trace company that supplies scanners and software to several of the country’s major retailers, including Walmart and Costco.

Employees can link the portable device to the self-checkout machines, which shows which are in use and which are available. The device also displays what has been scanned at each machine and how many of each item has been scanned, allowing staff to quickly identify those who have goods in their hands or bags that have not been scanned.

He wrote, “We see everything.” When a consumer picks it on the machine, the scanner indicates removed objects and alerts for requested aid, according to later recordings.

Self-checkouts have appeared to be an easy target for shoplifters since their introduction, and research by criminologist and University of Leicester Professor Adrian Beck found that a large retailer with half of its sales made through self-checkouts should expect losses in the millions of dollars from it, based on data gathered from 13 major UK and US retailers, including Walmart.

The National Association for Shoplifting Prevention in the United States examined thousands of small-time shoplifters and discovered that many perceived self-checkout machines as easy pickings owing to the lack of workers present, according to CBC.

The prevailing belief, according to Bob Moraca, vice-president of loss prevention at the National Retail Federation in the United States, is that “‘Now I’ve had to bag my own items and check out myself…” I get to take one or two things for free because it’s a little bit of a hassle.”

