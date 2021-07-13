A Walmart employee assaulted a 70-year-old woman, claiming that she had gone insane.

Following a disagreement over checkout lines, an elderly woman claims a Walmart clerk “went insane” and attacked her.

P. K. Shader claimed she went to customer service in the Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, store last week to ask whether another checkout lane might be created due to excessive lineups.

“The young woman I spoke with began yelling at me, asking if I wanted to work there; if I needed a job there,” the 70-year-old said.

When Shader complained about the employee, authorities identified her as Jazareia Velasquez, she said the store manager “didn’t say a word.”

Shader said, “Lo and behold, she’s going right towards me, and I snap a picture, and she goes nuts.” “Would you ever anticipate a 70-year-old to be beaten up by a young Walmart employee?”

She said that numerous personnel were present when the incident occurred, but only one intervened. Shader claimed she was the only one who dialed 911 because no one else did.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department said in a press release at the weekend that officers arrived to the shop, situated at 3049 South Oakes Road, at around 7 p.m. on July 7 after receiving a report that an elderly woman had been assaulted in the head and face by a Walmart employee.

According to Sgt. Jason Vaccaro, the victim had been punched multiple times but did not require emergency medical assistance.

Shader, who had serious bruising around her eyes as a result of the attack, told FOX6 News that the attack has had a significant impact on her life.

“You don’t know how this affects how you live after a while,” she remarked.

Walmart has suspended Velasquez, according to the station. Shader and her lawyer, Carl Ricciardi, have demanded that she be fired from the company.

“They need to take their responsibility to work with their employees seriously so this doesn’t happen again,” he said.

Velasquez, of Racine, is 17 years old, but police say she can be charged as an adult in Wisconsin. She was taken to the Racine County Jail on charges of aggravated violence on an elderly person and disorderly conduct.

The matter is now being handled by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, according to police.

The office of the district attorney. This is a condensed version of the information.